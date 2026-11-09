UAE trade maintains double-digit growth in first nine months of 2026: Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade

Fahad Al Gergawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, affirmed that the UAE's trade continued to record double-digit growth during the first nine months of 2026, despite challenges facing global markets.



He noted that the country's foreign trade reached approximately US$1 trillion last year, with further growth expected in 2026.



Al Gergawi explained that this performance reflects the resilience of the national economy and its ability to respond to global developments, stressing that the UAE's strategy focuses on maintaining readiness for different economic conditions rather than benefiting only during periods of growth and prosperity.





