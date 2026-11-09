Arthur Li’s elephant artwork featured in Dakar youth Olympic mural, bringing care for nature across borders

Arthur Li

An award-winning elephant artwork by Shenzhen-based teenage artist Arthur Li has become part of a mural celebrating the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, bringing his concern for animals and the environment to an international public canvas. Appearing alongside athletes and works by local artists, the colorful elephant connects a young artist's observations of nature with the life and creativity of a city welcoming young people from around the world.For Li, painting animals is a way to draw attention to the challenges they face. Visits to zoos and natural history museums have deepened his understanding of wildlife, habitats and the impact of human activity. His elephant artwork, Auspicious Elephant (known as Ji Xiang in Chinese), reflects both his affection for these animals and his concern about threats such as the ivory trade. Its bright colors convey joy, while the elephant itself represents strength and gentleness. Seeing it incorporated into the Dakar mural gave that personal expression a new dimension."Dakar is so far from Shenzhen [in South China's Guangdong Province], but my drawing actually made it there," Li said. "When I saw my elephant next to the athletes and other artists' work, it felt like it had suddenly made a lot of new friends."

Auspicious Elephant, an elephant artwork by Arthur Li, reflects his concern for wildlife and the environment. The artwork has been incorporated into a mural celebrating the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The mural marks another step in Li's continuing exploration of art and environmental advocacy. Previously, his iguana painting, Temperature, won a gold award in the Forbes China youth artist competition, followed by a special jury recognition for Auspicious Elephant. Beyond painting, Li and his twin brother have shared their climate concerns at COP28 and COP29, presenting research on their peers' understanding of climate change and describing activities they organized to help fellow students learn about it. Their participation in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Torch Relay offered another opportunity to connect their environmental interests with the Olympic movement. Across these experiences, Li has sought ways to turn his curiosity about nature into conversations that encourage others to care.In Dakar, his artwork also carries a message about the values shared by art and sports: perseverance, courage and mutual support. Li sees a parallel between repeatedly trying to get a drawing right and the training that brings young athletes to competition. He hopes his elephant conveys the importance of moving forward together. "The Olympics aren't only about winning," he said. "They're also about trying your best and cheering others on." Sharing a wall with artists he has never met allows his concern for nature to travel beyond language and geography, while giving him a place in a wider exchange of young people's ideas, experiences and hopes.