Arthur Li’s elephant artwork featured in Dakar youth Olympic mural, bringing care for nature across borders

Arthur LiAn award-winning elephant artwork by Shenzhen-based teenage artist Arthur Li has become part of a mural celebrating the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, bringing his concern for animals and the environment to an international public canvas. Appearing alongside athletes and works by local artists, the colorful elephant connects a young artist's observations of nature with the life and creativity of a city welcoming young people from around the world.
Auspicious Elephant, an elephant artwork by Arthur Li, reflects his concern for wildlife and the environment. The artwork has been incorporated into a mural celebrating the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.The mural marks another step in Li's continuing exploration of art and environmental advocacy. Previously, his iguana painting, Temperature, won a gold award in the Forbes China youth artist competition, followed by a special jury recognition for Auspicious Elephant. Beyond painting, Li and his twin brother have shared their climate concerns at COP28 and COP29, presenting research on their peers' understanding of climate change and describing activities they organized to help fellow students learn about it. Their participation in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Torch Relay offered another opportunity to connect their environmental interests with the Olympic movement. Across these experiences, Li has sought ways to turn his curiosity about nature into conversations that encourage others to care.