Emotional consumption gains traction at 9th CIIE in Shanghai

A visitor interacts with a companion robot dog aibo at the booth of Sony at the exhibition area of Intelligent Industry and Information Technology during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 9, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, booths featuring creative toys, trendy collectibles, and IP-themed merchandise were packed with visitors. As consumer demand shifts toward more personalized and experience-driven choices, "emotional consumption" has become a new growth area in the consumer market. At the expo, these "feel-good" products that people buy simply to lift their mood are proving especially popular. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Visitors select blind boxes at the exhibition area of Consumer Goods during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, booths featuring creative toys, trendy collectibles, and IP-themed merchandise were packed with visitors. As consumer demand shifts toward more personalized and experience-driven choices, "emotional consumption" has become a new growth area in the consumer market. At the expo, these "feel-good" products that people buy simply to lift their mood are proving especially popular. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

A visitor touches a plush toy exhibit at the exhibition area of Consumer Goods during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, booths featuring creative toys, trendy collectibles, and IP-themed merchandise were packed with visitors. As consumer demand shifts toward more personalized and experience-driven choices, "emotional consumption" has become a new growth area in the consumer market. At the expo, these "feel-good" products that people buy simply to lift their mood are proving especially popular. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

Plush pendant accessories are pictured at the exhibition area of Consumer Goods during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, booths featuring creative toys, trendy collectibles, and IP-themed merchandise were packed with visitors. As consumer demand shifts toward more personalized and experience-driven choices, "emotional consumption" has become a new growth area in the consumer market. At the expo, these "feel-good" products that people buy simply to lift their mood are proving especially popular. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor takes photos at the booth of LEGO at the exhibition area of Consumer Goods during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, booths featuring creative toys, trendy collectibles, and IP-themed merchandise were packed with visitors. As consumer demand shifts toward more personalized and experience-driven choices, "emotional consumption" has become a new growth area in the consumer market. At the expo, these "feel-good" products that people buy simply to lift their mood are proving especially popular. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)