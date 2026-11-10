Zero-tariff policy fuels African products' presence at CIIE

Staff members talk at the Kenya Pavilion of the Country Exhibition at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, a variety of distinctive African products are showcased across different exhibitions areas, attracting visitors and prompting many to stop and take a closer look. On May 1 this year, China extended zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic ties. Seizing the opportunities arising from this policy, African businesses have steadily increased their exhibition space at the CIIE. More and more African products are becoming increasingly accessible to Chinese consumers. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Visitors discuss cooperation at the Kenya Pavilion of the Country Exhibition at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, a variety of distinctive African products are showcased across different exhibitions areas, attracting visitors and prompting many to stop and take a closer look. On May 1 this year, China extended zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic ties. Seizing the opportunities arising from this policy, African businesses have steadily increased their exhibition space at the CIIE. More and more African products are becoming increasingly accessible to Chinese consumers. (Xinhua/Han Xiaoyu)

A visitor (R) learns about coffee products at the Rwanda Pavilion of the Country Exhibition at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, a variety of distinctive African products are showcased across different exhibitions areas, attracting visitors and prompting many to stop and take a closer look. On May 1 this year, China extended zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic ties. Seizing the opportunities arising from this policy, African businesses have steadily increased their exhibition space at the CIIE. More and more African products are becoming increasingly accessible to Chinese consumers. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

An exhibitor from Cote d'Ivoire introduces products to a visitor at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2026. At the ninth CIIE, a variety of distinctive African products are showcased across different exhibitions areas, attracting visitors and prompting many to stop and take a closer look. On May 1 this year, China extended zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic ties. Seizing the opportunities arising from this policy, African businesses have steadily increased their exhibition space at the CIIE. More and more African products are becoming increasingly accessible to Chinese consumers. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)