China's polar icebreaker Xuelong crosses equator on 43rd Antarctic expedition

Members of China's 43rd Antarctic expedition team play a game aboard Xuelong to mark its crossing the equator, Nov. 9, 2026. China's polar icebreaker Xuelong crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for China's 43rd Antarctic expedition. (Xinhua/Zou Duowei)

Members of China's 43rd Antarctic expedition team pose for photos aboard Xuelong to mark its crossing the equator, Nov. 9, 2026. China's polar icebreaker Xuelong crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for China's 43rd Antarctic expedition. (Xinhua/Zou Duowei)

Members of China's 43rd Antarctic expedition team play a game aboard Xuelong to mark its crossing the equator, Nov. 9, 2026. China's polar icebreaker Xuelong crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for China's 43rd Antarctic expedition. (Xinhua/Zou Duowei)

Members of China's 43rd Antarctic expedition team play a game aboard Xuelong to mark its crossing the equator, Nov. 9, 2026. China's polar icebreaker Xuelong crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for China's 43rd Antarctic expedition. (Polar Research Institute of China/Handout via Xinhua)