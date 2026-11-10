People celebrate Qiang New Year with diverse activities in Aba, China's Sichuan

People watch a dragon dance during an event celebrating the Qiang New Year in Yingxiu township of Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 8, 2026. In recent days, people across Aba have held a variety of activities to celebrate the Qiang New Year, which falls on Nov. 9 this year. Every year, on the first day of the 10th lunar month, the Qiang people celebrate their most significant traditional festival -- the Qiang New Year. Centered around themes of worshiping heaven and expressing gratitude, they hold ceremonies during the festival to honor the gods, drive away evil, express gratitude for the harvest, and pray for blessings. (Xinhua)





Models present ethnic attires of Qiang people in Yingxiu township of Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 8, 2026. In recent days, people across Aba have held a variety of activities to celebrate the Qiang New Year, which falls on Nov. 9 this year. Every year, on the first day of the 10th lunar month, the Qiang people celebrate their most significant traditional festival -- the Qiang New Year. Centered around themes of worshiping heaven and expressing gratitude, they hold ceremonies during the festival to honor the gods, drive away evil, express gratitude for the harvest, and pray for blessings. (Xinhua)

People hold a feast to celebrate the Qiang New Year in Yingxiu township of Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 9, 2026. In recent days, people across Aba have held a variety of activities to celebrate the Qiang New Year, which falls on Nov. 9 this year. Every year, on the first day of the 10th lunar month, the Qiang people celebrate their most significant traditional festival -- the Qiang New Year. Centered around themes of worshiping heaven and expressing gratitude, they hold ceremonies during the festival to honor the gods, drive away evil, express gratitude for the harvest, and pray for blessings. (Xinhua)

People hold torches during an event celebrating the Qiang New Year in Yingxiu township of Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 8, 2026. In recent days, people across Aba have held a variety of activities to celebrate the Qiang New Year, which falls on Nov. 9 this year. Every year, on the first day of the 10th lunar month, the Qiang people celebrate their most significant traditional festival -- the Qiang New Year. Centered around themes of worshiping heaven and expressing gratitude, they hold ceremonies during the festival to honor the gods, drive away evil, express gratitude for the harvest, and pray for blessings. (Xinhua)