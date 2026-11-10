PHOTO / CHINA
Changchun stages drone show ahead of PLA Air Force anniversary
By Xinhua Published: Nov 10, 2026 09:02 AM
A 3,000-drone light show is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A 3,000-drone light show is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


A 3,000-drone light show is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A 3,000-drone light show is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


A 3,000-drone light show is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A 3,000-drone light show is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


A 3,000-drone light show is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A 3,000-drone light show is held to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)