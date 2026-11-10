Gunman in Krakow shooting dies in hospital

Flowers and candles are placed at a street corner to mourn the victims of a deadly shooting in Krakow, Poland, Nov. 8, 2026. The gunman who killed six people in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday died in hospital early Monday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing local police. The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at passersby randomly before being shot and detained by police. Officials said Saturday evening that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including two police officers and the gunman. (Xinhua)

Municipal guards stand on duty near temporary traffic barriers in the old town of Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 8, 2026. The gunman who killed six people in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday died in hospital early Monday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing local police. The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at passersby randomly before being shot and detained by police. Officials said Saturday evening that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including two police officers and the gunman. (Xinhua/Du Zhiqian)

A road is cordoned off in Krakow, Poland, Nov. 8, 2026. The gunman who killed six people in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday died in hospital early Monday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing local police. The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at passersby randomly before being shot and detained by police. Officials said Saturday evening that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including two police officers and the gunman. (Xinhua)

The gunman who killed six people in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday died in hospital early Monday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing local police.Police said they were notified of his death by the hospital Monday morning, adding that prosecutors would release further details.Prosecutors are investigating both the shooting and the killing of three members of the 24-year-old gunman's immediate family, whose bodies were found in a home in the Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski area in south-central Poland. Preliminary findings indicate that he was responsible for both incidents.Autopsies on the victims were scheduled to begin Monday morning. Prosecutor Eryk Stasielak told PAP that the examinations could take two days because of the complex nature of the gunshot wounds.The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at passersby randomly before being shot and detained by police. Officials said Saturday evening that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including two police officers and the gunman.