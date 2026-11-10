Gunman in Krakow shooting dies in hospital

Flowers and candles are placed at a street corner to mourn the victims of a deadly shooting in Krakow, Poland, Nov. 8, 2026. The gunman who killed six people in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday died in hospital early Monday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing local police. The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at passersby randomly before being shot and detained by police. Officials said Saturday evening that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including two police officers and the gunman. (Xinhua)
Municipal guards stand on duty near temporary traffic barriers in the old town of Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 8, 2026. The gunman who killed six people in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday died in hospital early Monday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing local police. The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at passersby randomly before being shot and detained by police. Officials said Saturday evening that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including two police officers and the gunman. (Xinhua/Du Zhiqian)
A road is cordoned off in Krakow, Poland, Nov. 8, 2026. The gunman who killed six people in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday died in hospital early Monday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing local police. The gunman drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at passersby randomly before being shot and detained by police. Officials said Saturday evening that six people had been killed and 16 others injured, including two police officers and the gunman. (Xinhua)