White House briefly on lockdown after car crashes near Lafayette Park

Police officers investigate the scene where a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck an informational sign near Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 9, 2026. The White House was briefly placed on lockdown on Monday after two separate security incidents occurred near Lafayette Park, just north of the presidential residence. In one incident, a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck an informational sign, while in the other, an individual jumped a barricade near the park's northwest corner. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Police officers investigate the scene where a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck an informational sign near Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 9, 2026. The White House was briefly placed on lockdown on Monday after two separate security incidents occurred near Lafayette Park, just north of the presidential residence. In one incident, a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck an informational sign, while in the other, an individual jumped a barricade near the park's northwest corner. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Police officers stand guard at the site where a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck an informational sign near Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 9, 2026. The White House was briefly placed on lockdown on Monday after two separate security incidents occurred near Lafayette Park, just north of the presidential residence. In one incident, a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck an informational sign, while in the other, an individual jumped a barricade near the park's northwest corner. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Police officers stand guard at the site where a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck an informational sign near Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 9, 2026. The White House was briefly placed on lockdown on Monday after two separate security incidents occurred near Lafayette Park, just north of the presidential residence. In one incident, a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck an informational sign, while in the other, an individual jumped a barricade near the park's northwest corner. (Xinhua/Li Rui)