Man charged over fatal Melbourne stabbing of Chinese national

Passers-by pay attention to the memorial candles and flowers outside the State Library Victoria to mourn the death of a Chinese national in a fatal stabbing in central Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2026. A 47-year-old Chinese national died after he was stabbed in Melbourne's CBD while working as a delivery rider on Friday night. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)

A passer-by pays attention to the memorial candles and flowers outside the State Library Victoria to mourn the death of a Chinese national in a fatal stabbing in central Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2026. A 47-year-old Chinese national died after he was stabbed in Melbourne's CBD while working as a delivery rider on Friday night. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)

Passers-by pay attention to the memorial candles and flowers outside the State Library Victoria to mourn the death of a Chinese national in a fatal stabbing in central Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2026. A 47-year-old Chinese national died after he was stabbed in Melbourne's CBD while working as a delivery rider on Friday night. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)

Mourners light candles outside the State Library Victoria to mourn the death of a Chinese national in a fatal stabbing in central Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2026. A 47-year-old Chinese national died after he was stabbed in Melbourne's CBD while working as a delivery rider on Friday night. (Xinhua/Xu Haijing)