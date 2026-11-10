Pakistani Hindu community members celebrate Diwali in Karachi

A Pakistani Hindu man celebrates Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Nov. 8, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

Pakistani Hindu community members celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Nov. 8, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

A Pakistani Hindu woman celebrates Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Nov. 8, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

Pakistani Hindu community members celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Nov. 8, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)