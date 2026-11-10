Flags fly at half-mast in Poland to mourn shooting victims

Flags fly at half-mast at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 9, 2026. Six people were killed and 16 others injured in a shooting in central Krakow, Poland, Nov. 7, 2026. President Karol Nawrocki declared Sunday and Monday days of national mourning. (Xinhua/Yue Yuanyuan)

A Polish national flag flies at half-mast at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 9, 2026. Six people were killed and 16 others injured in a shooting in central Krakow, Poland, Nov. 7, 2026. President Karol Nawrocki declared Sunday and Monday days of national mourning. (Xinhua/Du Zhiqian)