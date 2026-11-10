Aftermath of airstrikes near Yemen's Sanaa

A man stands on the rubble of residential houses hit by Saturday's airstrikes at Ash Sharyah village east of Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, Nov. 9, 2026. At least 27 people, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 36 wounded in airstrikes near Yemen's capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Saturday. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A man inspects his relative's house hit by Saturday's airstrikes in Ash Sharyah village east of Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, Nov. 9, 2026. At least 27 people, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 36 wounded in airstrikes near Yemen's capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Saturday. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Houses hit by Saturday's airstrikes are pictured in Ash Sharyah village east of Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, Nov. 9, 2026. At least 27 people, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 36 wounded in airstrikes near Yemen's capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Saturday. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

People inspect houses hit by Saturday's airstrikes in Ash Sharyah village east of Yemen's capital Sanaa, Yemen, Nov. 9, 2026. At least 27 people, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 36 wounded in airstrikes near Yemen's capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Saturday. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)