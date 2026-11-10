Chinese medical team conducts health outreach in Sierra Leone

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a member of the 27th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone providing first-aid training for local staff of the Leone Rock Metal Group in the Northern Province, Sierra Leone, Nov. 6, 2026. An 11-member joint delegation of the 27th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone and an expert team from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided medical consultations and health screenings to about 250 residents of Sangbaia Community, northern Sierra Leone. (The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows members of the 27th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone providing medical consultations and health screenings for residents at the Sangbaia Community in the Northern Province, Sierra Leone, Nov. 7, 2026. An 11-member joint delegation of the 27th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone and an expert team from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided medical consultations and health screenings to about 250 residents of Sangbaia Community, northern Sierra Leone. (The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone/Handout via Xinhua)

An 11-member joint delegation of the 27th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone and an expert team from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided medical consultations and health screenings to about 250 residents of Sangbaia Community, northern Sierra Leone.The three-day mission that ended over the weekend included infectious disease prevention lectures, first-responder emergency training and free medical outreach for Chinese and Sierra Leonean employees at Leone Rock Metal Group and residents of the surrounding communities.On Friday, the Chinese medical team held sessions on Ebola prevention and malaria control at Leone Rock, alongside practical first-aid training that included demonstrations of cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques for responding to cardiac emergencies.A free multidisciplinary medical clinic followed, offering consultations, examinations and treatment.The delegation provided medical services to Sangbaia Community on Saturday, where specialists conducted blood pressure and blood glucose checks, eye examinations, cataract screenings, traditional Chinese medicine treatment and free essential medicines.Residents also received acupuncture and tuina massage therapy for muscle and joint-related complaints.Leone Rock's community department manager Alusine Sesay welcomed the outreach, saying community development also requires investment in people's health. "We appreciate the medical team for making this initiative possible and for dedicating their time and expertise to serving the people of Sangbaia," Sesay said.Ibrahim Keita, a local chief, expressed gratitude to the Chinese medical experts for bringing essential healthcare services closer to residents, particularly children.