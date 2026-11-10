BD and BCHT pioneer a next-generation needle-free flu vaccination solution

On November 6, 2026, during the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, BD, a global American medical technology company, partnered with Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co. (BCHT), a domestic innovation engine in developing live attenuated vaccines. Together, they hosted the China launch of a next-generation needle-free flu vaccination solution tailored for China's younger demographics.

The cornerstone of the collaboration is BCHT’s Ganwu®, a Liquid Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine integrated with the BD Accuspray™ Nasal Spray System.

This official launch at CIIE highlighted a synergy between Chinese and international companies in integrating world-class drug-delivery technology into China's advanced vaccine R&D and production chain.For BD, CIIE 2026 served as a premier launchpad to showcase its product excellence and innovation capabilities, featuring a plethora of China debuts.The CIIE is a vital window for global dialogue. Jiang Chunlai, general manager of BCHT, expressed the importance of CIIE, "We are excited to present this product at CIIE. Through the CIIE platform, we hope to gain international recognition and build strategic bridges with more global partners in R&D, production, and sales."Acute respiratory infections place substantial burdens on China's public health sector during winter and spring, especially affecting the young and the old. "Based on the statistics from the WHO, globally, seasonal influenza causes an estimated 1 billion annual cases, including 3 to 5 million severe illnesses. While developed nations maintain robust flu vaccination coverage, domestic uptake remains low. Narrowing this gap requires a safe, effective, and accessible flu vaccination solution. BCHT teams up with BD to launch this product, aiming to better protect our population, especially the vulnerable children," Jiang said, explaining the purpose of the launch."This vaccination solution is more user-friendly, removing children's fear of needles. The BD Accuspray™ is far more than a device - it guarantees premium spray performance and dosage accuracy. By simplifying the vaccination process to just removing the cap and spraying, it saves valuable time for frontline healthcare workers and helps boost flu immunization rates among children and adolescents," said Jiang Wei, Pharmaceutical Systems VP at BD China, outlining the features of BD Accuspray™.BD, a pure-play medical technology company headquartered in New Jersey, the US, aims to advance the world of health by innovating across its core segments: Medical Essentials, Connected Care, Biopharma Systems, and Interventional.Since its entry into the Chinese market in 1994, BD has strategically expanded its footprint and investments in the country. The company operates R&D centers in Shanghai and Suzhou, along with manufacturing plants in Jiangsu Province. Enhancing its China network, BD inaugurated the Greater China Innovation Center in Hangzhou in 2023, followed by the upgrading of the Greater Asia Integrated Technical Center in Suzhou and the opening of the Tianjin Life Health Innovation Center in September 2026.Jiang Chunlai used a metaphor to explain the vaccine's core strength to the Global Times: "Our vaccine triggers a powerful mucosal immune response right at the point of entry. Think of it as a window screen: It keeps virus 'mosquitoes' out of the house. Traditional vaccines, by contrast, fight the mosquitoes after letting them inside. Powered by the BD Accuspray™, this innovation delivers a needle-free, painless, and highly effective vaccination experience."Founded in 2004, BCHT is a national high-tech biopharmaceutical company specializing in the R&D, production, and commercialization of human vaccines. The company's core portfolio features three key live attenuated vaccines: varicella, influenza, and herpes zoster. The company is listed on the Shanghai STAR Market.Backed by three centers, two labs, and a national postdoctoral workstation, BCHT is committed to accelerating the national biopharmaceutical supply chain by bridging scientific research with high-capacity industrial platforms."Our partnership with BD spans over a decade, building on a strong history of utilizing BD's drug delivery systems for our varicella and herpes zoster live vaccines. This latest launch features the innovative BD Accuspray™."The vaccine is currently intended for people aged 3 to 17. We expect to extend eligibility to people aged up to 59 in 2027. We plan to scale up the production of this nasal spray vaccine, so that more people can benefit from it," Jiang Chunlai said, outlining the company's future plan for the vaccine.China's healthcare sector is shifting from volume-driven growth to high-quality innovation, establishing itself as a major engine for global medical breakthroughs. Multinationals and local partners are evolving towards joint R&D and full-value chain cooperation.This collaboration exemplifies how a Chinese vaccine maker actively contributes to global public health by embracing international expertise and bringing resources into the domestic supply chain to develop a smart vaccination solution supporting the "Healthy China" initiative.Over the years, BD has progressively synchronized its China operations with its global strategy, implementing all of its core segments across the country, according to the company."By reaching out to a broader network of local innovation partners like BCHT, BD seeks to transform its cutting-edge developments into accessible products and solutions working for the needs of the Chinese market. Moving forward, we aim to extend this drug-device synergy to other therapeutic areas," Jiang Wei said. "This partnership marks a shared commitment to global healthcare efforts, connecting Chinese healthcare innovations with the global market."