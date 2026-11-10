Brazilian beef producers showcase products at the 9th CIIE, seeking new business opportunities and stronger trade ties with China

Credit: ApexBrasil

Brazil is seeking to strengthen its position in China's beef market and expand exports through a dedicated pavilion at the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE). The initiative brings together 20 Brazilian meat companies under the Brazilian Beef project, a partnership between the Brazilian Beef Exporters Association (ABIEC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).According to Brasil 247, the pavilion aims to deepen commercial relations with Chinese importers, promote the competitiveness of Brazilian beef and identify opportunities to increase sales in the country's largest export market for the product.Pedro Netto, Agribusiness Manager at ApexBrasil, emphasized the strategic importance of participating in the exhibition."China is the largest buyer of Brazilian beef, so we could not miss the CIIE. Our goal is to explain to Chinese buyers the competitiveness and health benefits of our production, showing how it protects the environment, so that we can become increasingly present on Chinese consumers' plates," he said.Beyond promoting Brazilian products, the pavilion provides a platform for negotiations as exporters adjust to changes in trade conditions, particularly the introduction of import quotas.ABIEC President Roberto Perosa highlighted the importance of the exhibition in preparing Brazilian companies for the next phase of trade with China."Last year, we shipped around 1.7 million tons. This year, because of the introduction of quotas, we shipped approximately 1.1 million. This is a favorable moment to resume sales to the Chinese market and lay the groundwork for the start of the 2027 quota," Perosa said.China's importance to Brazil's beef industry extends beyond export volumes. The commercial relationship has helped reshape the Brazilian livestock sector, supporting investment, production and employment.Júlio Ramos, ABIEC's Director of Strategic Affairs, said the longstanding partnership with China has played a significant role in the industry's development."We are attending our tenth trade fair in 2026, reaping the benefits of a relationship built on trust. The partnership with China has transformed Brazilian cattle farming: today, 50 percent of everything we export in the beef sector goes to China, a volume that generates $18 billion and supports nearly 7 million jobs in Brazil," Ramos said.The CIIE attracts both companies with an established presence in China and first-time exhibitors seeking access to new customers.Pedro Bordon, CEO of Estrela Alimentos, said the exhibition has become an important component of the company's commercial strategy."We have participated since the first edition, 10 years ago. The CIIE plays a major role in our strategy because it is an excellent opportunity to get closer to customers in a market of continental proportions, whom we generally have difficulty reaching," Bordon said.For companies making their debut at the exhibition, institutional support from Brazilian trade promotion agencies has helped facilitate participation and business development.Fernando Bevilacqua, Export Manager at Boibras, said ApexBrasil's assistance was particularly important for the company's first appearance at the event."All the infrastructure and organizational support was provided by ApexBrasil, which made our operations much easier as we worked to develop business and attract new customers," he said.Bevilacqua also emphasized China's central role in the company's international sales."We export to more than 30 countries, but China is undoubtedly our largest buyer, accounting for between 60 percent and 70 percent of our group's exports," he said.(Reported by Brasil 247 on November 9, 2026)