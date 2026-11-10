Electronics fair powers up

Visitors to electronica 2026 in Munich, Germany look at a model car on November 10, 2026. The event is the world's leading trade fair and conference for electronics and this year takes place from November 10-13, 2026. Photo: VCG
Model Engineering Fair held in Centurion of Gauteng, South Africa
Germany's leading trade fair for mechanical and electrical engineering kicked off on Monday in Hannover, with the theme ...
Steam flows from the cooling towers of the lignite-fired Lippendorf power plant on November 7, 2022, in Neukieritzsch, ...