Conjunction of Venus and Spica visible in early morning sky over China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows the conjunction of Venus and Spica in the sky over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A conjunction of Venus and Spica, the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo, was visible in early morning sky on Tuesday. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows the conjunction of Venus and Spica in the sky over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A conjunction of Venus and Spica, the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo, was visible in early morning sky on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows the conjunction of Venus and Spica in the sky over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A conjunction of Venus and Spica, the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo, was visible in early morning sky on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows the conjunction of Venus and Spica in the sky over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A conjunction of Venus and Spica, the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo, was visible in early morning sky on Tuesday. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows the conjunction of Venus and Spica in the sky over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A conjunction of Venus and Spica, the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo, was visible in early morning sky on Tuesday. (Xinhua)