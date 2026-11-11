Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park reopens after renovations

A tourist visits the Singapore-themed garden at the Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2026. The Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park recently reopened to the public after renovations, featuring several internationally themed gardens. The upgrades come as Shenzhen prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the New Zealand-themed garden at the Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2026. The Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park recently reopened to the public after renovations, featuring several internationally themed gardens. The upgrades come as Shenzhen prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2026 shows the Papua New Guinea-themed garden at the Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park recently reopened to the public after renovations, featuring several internationally themed gardens. The upgrades come as Shenzhen prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2026 shows a view of Russia-themed garden of the Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The Shenzhen International Garden and Flower Expo Park recently reopened to the public after renovations, featuring several internationally themed gardens. The upgrades come as Shenzhen prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)