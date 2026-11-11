Staff members sort parcels at a management center of ZTO Express in Helan County of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2026. Logistics enterprises in Yinchuan have been working at full capacity since this year's sales promotions of the "Double Eleven" online shopping festival kicked off a month earlier. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Staff members sort parcels at an express hub of J&T Express in Helan County of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2026. Logistics enterprises in Yinchuan have been working at full capacity since this year's sales promotions of the "Double Eleven" online shopping festival kicked off a month earlier. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Staff members sort parcels at a management center of ZTO Express in Helan County of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2026. Logistics enterprises in Yinchuan have been working at full capacity since this year's sales promotions of the "Double Eleven" online shopping festival kicked off a month earlier. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Staff members sort parcels at an express hub of J&T Express in Helan County of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2026. Logistics enterprises in Yinchuan have been working at full capacity since this year's sales promotions of the "Double Eleven" online shopping festival kicked off a month earlier. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)