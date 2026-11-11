Main sea-crossing bridge of Xiamen section of Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge connected

An aerial drone photo shows the main sea-crossing bridge of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 10, 2026. The main sea-crossing bridge of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge was connected on Tuesday, marking the completion of the sea-crossing bridge's main structure and bringing the bridge into the final stage ahead of opening to traffic. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo shows the main sea-crossing bridge of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 10, 2026. The main sea-crossing bridge of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge was connected on Tuesday, marking the completion of the sea-crossing bridge's main structure and bringing the bridge into the final stage ahead of opening to traffic. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Workers carry out lifting operations at the construction site of the main sea-crossing bridge of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 10, 2026. The main sea-crossing bridge of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge was connected on Tuesday, marking the completion of the sea-crossing bridge's main structure and bringing the bridge into the final stage ahead of opening to traffic. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo shows the main sea-crossing bridge of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 10, 2026. The main sea-crossing bridge of the Xiamen section of the Xiamen-Kinmen Bridge was connected on Tuesday, marking the completion of the sea-crossing bridge's main structure and bringing the bridge into the final stage ahead of opening to traffic. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)