Lebanon, Syria reopen border crossing to boost trade, mobility

Travelers line up for exit registration at the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing in Syria's Homs province, Nov. 9, 2026. Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries. (Str/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing in Syria's Homs province, Nov. 9, 2026. Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries. (Str/Xinhua)

Travelers wait to get their passports checked at the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing in Syria's Homs province, Nov. 9, 2026. Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries. (Str/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles waiting to pass through the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing in Syria's Homs province, Nov. 9, 2026. Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries. (Str/Xinhua)

Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries.The opening ceremony was held on the Syrian side in the presence of Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, Syrian officials and representatives of customs, security and military authorities from both countries.According to Lebanon's National News Agency, officials toured the crossing's facilities, which are equipped with advanced scanners, security systems and modern infrastructure.Rasamny stressed the crossing's role in strengthening economic and commercial ties, saying that infrastructure and airports in both countries should operate in an integrated way to support development and cross-border movement.The crossing is expected to handle 8,000 to 10,000 passengers and 150 to 200 trucks daily, Rasamny said, adding the expected traffic would stimulate economic activity and ease pressure on other border crossings.