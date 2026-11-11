Lebanon, Syria reopen border crossing to boost trade, mobility

Travelers line up for exit registration at the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing in Syria's Homs province, Nov. 9, 2026. Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries. (Str/Xinhua)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing in Syria's Homs province, Nov. 9, 2026. Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries. (Str/Xinhua)
Travelers wait to get their passports checked at the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing in Syria's Homs province, Nov. 9, 2026. Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries. (Str/Xinhua)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vehicles waiting to pass through the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing in Syria's Homs province, Nov. 9, 2026. Lebanon and Syria on Monday reopened the Dabousieh-Aboudiyeh border crossing, which links northern Lebanon's Akkar region with western Syria's Homs province, in a move aimed at boosting trade and facilitating the movement of people and goods between the two countries. (Str/Xinhua)