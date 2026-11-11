19th Moscow International Tools Expo opens in Russia

Visitors learn about Chinese products at the Moscow International Tools Expo at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 10, 2026. The 19th Moscow International Tools Expo opened here on Tuesday, with more than 500 Chinese enterprises participating and showcasing products, technologies and solutions in multiple fields. The expo will run until Friday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A man (1st L) communicates with Chinese exhibitors at the Moscow International Tools Expo at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 10, 2026. The 19th Moscow International Tools Expo opened here on Tuesday, with more than 500 Chinese enterprises participating and showcasing products, technologies and solutions in multiple fields. The expo will run until Friday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 a view of the 19th Moscow International Tools Expo at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia. The 19th Moscow International Tools Expo opened here on Tuesday, with more than 500 Chinese enterprises participating and showcasing products, technologies and solutions in multiple fields. The expo will run until Friday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors communicate with a Chinese exhibitor at the Moscow International Tools Expo at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 10, 2026. The 19th Moscow International Tools Expo opened here on Tuesday, with more than 500 Chinese enterprises participating and showcasing products, technologies and solutions in multiple fields. The expo will run until Friday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)