Mofan Village in NW China's Gansu boosts local chili industry

A worker showcases chili pepper products at an enterprise in Mofan Village of Gangu County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 9, 2026. Mofan Village has introduced a chili pepper processing enterprise to tap into the local chili produce. Mofan, together with neighboring villages, has invested substantially in land, funds and other factors into the enterprise to increase collective income through dividends. The enterprise gives hiring priority to local residents from low-income households and women whose family members work away from home, creating job opportunities and boosting incomes while promoting the development of the local chili industry. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This photo shows products of chili peppers at an enterprise in Mofan Village of Gangu County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 9, 2026. Mofan Village has introduced a chili pepper processing enterprise to tap into the local chili produce. Mofan, together with neighboring villages, has invested substantially in land, funds and other factors into the enterprise to increase collective income through dividends. The enterprise gives hiring priority to local residents from low-income households and women whose family members work away from home, creating job opportunities and boosting incomes while promoting the development of the local chili industry. (Photo by Zhang Youlin/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 9, 2026 shows workers sorting chili peppers at an enterprise in Mofan Village of Gangu County, northwest China's Gansu Province. Mofan Village has introduced a chili pepper processing enterprise to tap into the local chili produce. Mofan, together with neighboring villages, has invested substantially in land, funds and other factors into the enterprise to increase collective income through dividends. The enterprise gives hiring priority to local residents from low-income households and women whose family members work away from home, creating job opportunities and boosting incomes while promoting the development of the local chili industry. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Workers sort chili peppers at an enterprise in Mofan Village of Gangu County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 9, 2026. Mofan Village has introduced a chili pepper processing enterprise to tap into the local chili produce. Mofan, together with neighboring villages, has invested substantially in land, funds and other factors into the enterprise to increase collective income through dividends. The enterprise gives hiring priority to local residents from low-income households and women whose family members work away from home, creating job opportunities and boosting incomes while promoting the development of the local chili industry. (Photo by Zhang Youlin/Xinhua)