White swans from Siberian region of Russia arrive to winter at Yellow River wetland

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows white swans at a wetland by the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. Recent days have seen white swans from Siberian region of Russia arriving to winter at the wetland between provinces of Shanxi and Henan. Thanks to continuous improvement in the wetland's ecological environment, the number of white swans wintering there annually has topped 10,000 over the past few years. The wetland covering over 6,000 hectares is blessed with a pleasant climate and abundant food, and serves as a major winter habitat for white swans. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows a white swan at a wetland by the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. Recent days have seen white swans from Siberian region of Russia arriving to winter at the wetland between provinces of Shanxi and Henan. Thanks to continuous improvement in the wetland's ecological environment, the number of white swans wintering there annually has topped 10,000 over the past few years. The wetland covering over 6,000 hectares is blessed with a pleasant climate and abundant food, and serves as a major winter habitat for white swans. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows a white swan at a wetland by the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. Recent days have seen white swans from Siberian region of Russia arriving to winter at the wetland between provinces of Shanxi and Henan. Thanks to continuous improvement in the wetland's ecological environment, the number of white swans wintering there annually has topped 10,000 over the past few years. The wetland covering over 6,000 hectares is blessed with a pleasant climate and abundant food, and serves as a major winter habitat for white swans. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2026 shows a white swan at a wetland by the Yellow River in Pinglu County of Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. Recent days have seen white swans from Siberian region of Russia arriving to winter at the wetland between provinces of Shanxi and Henan. Thanks to continuous improvement in the wetland's ecological environment, the number of white swans wintering there annually has topped 10,000 over the past few years. The wetland covering over 6,000 hectares is blessed with a pleasant climate and abundant food, and serves as a major winter habitat for white swans. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)