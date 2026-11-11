Improving power supply services to build a beautiful and harmonious countryside

By Yang Jun



Recently, State Grid Huangchuan County Power Supply Company has focused on autumn harvest work and the seasonal maintenance of the rural power grid. Leveraging its "village-grid co-building" mechanism, the company has brought its services directly to rural communities to ensure a reliable power supply for agricultural production and support the building of a beautiful and harmonious countryside with high-quality power supply.



In the high-standard farmland area of Taolin Township, power supply staff have carried out routine electricity inspections in fields and grain drying plants. Through line patrols, infrared temperature scans and hazard elimination, they have addressed problems such as aging lines, tree obstructions and low voltage levels, and have taken steps to prevent electrical hazards from farm machinery operations and straw storage, ensuring a safe and stable power supply for grain drying, farmland irrigation and the processing of agricultural products during the autumn harvest.



The company has opened a fast-track channel for farm-related electricity services, targeting large grain growers, family farms and other crop and livestock producers. It has implemented the "three zeros" service policy — no visits to a service office, no connection approvals for customers to handle themselves and no customer investment in eligible connection work — to simplify the application process for temporary power supply. Staff also make house calls to advise customers on electrical safety, raise awareness of energy saving and provide tailored power support for rural industries. At the same time, by making full use of the autumn maintenance window, the company is pressing ahead with the upgrading and renovation of the rural power grid, shoring up weak supply points in remote villages and improving the structure of the rural distribution network. Party member service teams have gone village to village and door to door to publicize electrical safety, popularize basic knowledge of safe power use and promote the "SGCC Online" app, State Grid's official online service platform, so that residents can apply for power services, report faults and pay bills without leaving home.



To date, the company has removed 27 potential hazards on power lines and equipment, processed 15 temporary electricity applications online and distributed more than 3,500 electrical safety handouts, safeguarding rural development with concrete action. Going forward, the company will continue to deepen its rural power services, keep up routine operation and maintenance of the rural power grid, secure power for local industries and make electricity services easier for residents to access, further improving the reliability and quality of rural power supply and empowering comprehensive rural revitalization with dependable electricity.





