PHOTO / SPORT
Aerial contest
By VCG Published: Nov 11, 2026 10:43 PM
Players compete in a Panda Cup football match between the Chinese men's U19 and Vietnamese U19 teams in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on November 11, 2026. China won 3-1. Photo: VCG

Players compete in a Panda Cup football match between the Chinese men's U19 and Vietnamese U19 teams in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on November 11, 2026. China won 3-1. Photo: VCG




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