Aerial contest

Players compete in a Panda Cup football match between the Chinese men's U19 and Vietnamese U19 teams in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on November 11, 2026. China won 3-1. Photo: VCG
China’s Han Xu (center) drives to the basket in the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifier match against the ...
Xu Mengtao of China performs during the women’s aerials practice session of the 2025 FIS World Cup Aerials ...
Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China compete against Ovidiu Ionescu/Bernadette Szocs of Romania during the semifinal match between ...