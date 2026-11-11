New launch

A Long March-2D carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, sending a new satellite into the preset orbit successfully on November 11, 2026. Photo: VCG
A Long March-4B rocket carrying the Haiyang-2E satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest ...
A Long March-2C carrier rocket, with the Yuanzheng-1S (Expedition-1S) upper stage attached to the rocket, carrying the Shiyan-33 ...
A test satellite for satellite internet technology is successfully launched into space from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in ...