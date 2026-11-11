A section of Shennan Boulevard, a major traffic artery in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, is decorated by flowers on November 11, 2026 as the city is gearing up to host the APEC meetings. Photo: VCG
A themed installation for the APEC China Year is pictured at Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, ...
A man walks past an APEC China 2026 promotional display and banners at Shenzhen Bay Port in Shenzhen, ...
China's home-cleaning robot service grabs overseas attention