ZXMOTO celebrates rollout of 100,000th motorcycle in Chongqing

A ceremony marking the rollout of the 100,000th motorcycle produced by Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO is held in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 11, 2026. Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO has expanded its production scale since its first mass-produced motorcycle rolled off the production line in March 2025. It reached output milestones of 10,000 units in July 2025, and 100,000 units in November this year. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Zhang Xue, founder of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, signs on the 100,000th motorcycle produced by ZXMOTO during a ceremony in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 11, 2026. Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO has expanded its production scale since its first mass-produced motorcycle rolled off the production line in March 2025. It reached output milestones of 10,000 units in July 2025, and 100,000 units in November this year. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Workers operate at a workshop of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 11, 2026. Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO has expanded its production scale since its first mass-produced motorcycle rolled off the production line in March 2025. It reached output milestones of 10,000 units in July 2025, and 100,000 units in November this year. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A ceremony marking the rollout of the 100,000th motorcycle produced by Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO is held in Chongqing, southwest China, Nov. 11, 2026. Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO has expanded its production scale since its first mass-produced motorcycle rolled off the production line in March 2025. It reached output milestones of 10,000 units in July 2025, and 100,000 units in November this year. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)