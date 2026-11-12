Media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week opens in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows an exterior view of the media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week opened on Wednesday at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows an exterior view of the media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week opened on Wednesday at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows an exterior view of the media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week opened on Wednesday at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows an exterior view of the media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week opened on Wednesday at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2026 shows an exterior view of the media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The media center for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week opened on Wednesday at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)