Shield tunneling on Zhoushan side of Jintang undersea tunnel completed in China's Zhejiang

Technicians of China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. celebrate the completion of shield tunneling on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang undersea tunnel in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 11, 2026. Shield tunneling on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang undersea tunnel was completed on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the construction of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway. The 16.18-km tunnel, linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo, is a critical component of the 76.4-km high-speed railway. Once completed, the railway will provide Zhoushan with its first rail connection. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A technician of China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. monitors equipment operation inside a shield tunneling machine on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang undersea tunnel in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 11, 2026. Shield tunneling on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang undersea tunnel was completed on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the construction of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway. The 16.18-km tunnel, linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo, is a critical component of the 76.4-km high-speed railway. Once completed, the railway will provide Zhoushan with its first rail connection. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Workers are seen at the construction site on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang undersea tunnel in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 11, 2026. Shield tunneling on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang undersea tunnel was completed on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the construction of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway. The 16.18-km tunnel, linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo, is a critical component of the 76.4-km high-speed railway. Once completed, the railway will provide Zhoushan with its first rail connection. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A technician of China Railway 11th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. operates a measuring instrument on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang undersea tunnel in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 11, 2026. Shield tunneling on the Zhoushan side of the Jintang undersea tunnel was completed on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the construction of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Railway. The 16.18-km tunnel, linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo, is a critical component of the 76.4-km high-speed railway. Once completed, the railway will provide Zhoushan with its first rail connection. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)