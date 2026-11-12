Teachers from Luban Workshop in Ethiopia receive training in Tianjin

A teacher (R) from the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia has a hands-on training course at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE) in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 11, 2026. The training for the engineering practice innovation project for local teachers from the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia was held recently at the TUTE. Aiming to closely integrate China's vocational education development experience with Ethiopia's development, comprehensively enhance the professional skills and teaching capabilities of the attendees, this training featured various forms such as special lectures, practical skills operations, and on-site teaching. The Luban Workshop in Ethiopia was inaugurated in 2021 in collaboration with the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI), focusing on key areas such as industrial sensors, mechatronics and industrial robotics while cultivating a large pool of skilled technical professionals for Ethiopia's industrialization. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Teachers from the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia have a hands-on training course at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE) in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 11, 2026. The training for the engineering practice innovation project for local teachers from the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia was held recently at the TUTE. Aiming to closely integrate China's vocational education development experience with Ethiopia's development, comprehensively enhance the professional skills and teaching capabilities of the attendees, this training featured various forms such as special lectures, practical skills operations, and on-site teaching. The Luban Workshop in Ethiopia was inaugurated in 2021 in collaboration with the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI), focusing on key areas such as industrial sensors, mechatronics and industrial robotics while cultivating a large pool of skilled technical professionals for Ethiopia's industrialization. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A teacher (L) from the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia has a hands-on training course at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE) in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 11, 2026. The training for the engineering practice innovation project for local teachers from the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia was held recently at the TUTE. Aiming to closely integrate China's vocational education development experience with Ethiopia's development, comprehensively enhance the professional skills and teaching capabilities of the attendees, this training featured various forms such as special lectures, practical skills operations, and on-site teaching. The Luban Workshop in Ethiopia was inaugurated in 2021 in collaboration with the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI), focusing on key areas such as industrial sensors, mechatronics and industrial robotics while cultivating a large pool of skilled technical professionals for Ethiopia's industrialization. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Teachers from the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia have a practical training course at the Tianjin University of Technology and Education (TUTE) in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 11, 2026. The training for the engineering practice innovation project for local teachers from the Luban Workshop in Ethiopia was held recently at the TUTE. Aiming to closely integrate China's vocational education development experience with Ethiopia's development, comprehensively enhance the professional skills and teaching capabilities of the attendees, this training featured various forms such as special lectures, practical skills operations, and on-site teaching. The Luban Workshop in Ethiopia was inaugurated in 2021 in collaboration with the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI), focusing on key areas such as industrial sensors, mechatronics and industrial robotics while cultivating a large pool of skilled technical professionals for Ethiopia's industrialization. (Xinhua/Li Ran)