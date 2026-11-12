Foreign students learn acrobatics in Wuqiao, China's Hebei

Foreign students practice acrobatics at Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School in Wuqiao, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 11, 2026. The acrobatic school has trained students from more than 30 countries and regions in the past 25 years. (Xinhua/Feng Yichao)

Students from Kenya practice acrobatics at Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School in Wuqiao, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 11, 2026. The acrobatic school has trained students from more than 30 countries and regions in the past 25 years. (Xinhua/Feng Yichao)

Foreign students learn acrobatics at Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School in Wuqiao, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 11, 2026. The acrobatic school has trained students from more than 30 countries and regions in the past 25 years. (Xinhua/Feng Yichao)

A student from Ethiopia practices acrobatics at Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School in Wuqiao, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 11, 2026. The acrobatic school has trained students from more than 30 countries and regions in the past 25 years. (Xinhua/Feng Yichao)