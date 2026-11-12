China launches new satellite into space

A Long March-2D carrier rocket with a satellite onboard blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 11, 2026. The satellite was launched at 7:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket, and it entered the preset orbit successfully. The launch marked the 677th mission of the Long March carrier rockets. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2D carrier rocket with a satellite onboard blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 11, 2026. The satellite was launched at 7:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket, and it entered the preset orbit successfully. The launch marked the 677th mission of the Long March carrier rockets. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2D carrier rocket with a satellite onboard blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 11, 2026. The satellite was launched at 7:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket, and it entered the preset orbit successfully. The launch marked the 677th mission of the Long March carrier rockets. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-2D carrier rocket with a satellite onboard blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Nov. 11, 2026. The satellite was launched at 7:41 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket, and it entered the preset orbit successfully. The launch marked the 677th mission of the Long March carrier rockets. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)