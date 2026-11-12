Baoying County in E China steps up efforts to improve childcare

Children play a game with childcare workers at a kindergarten in Baoying County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2026. Baoying County, in recent years, has been committed to making childcare more accessible and affordable. By promoting the integrated development of medical and childcare services at kindergartens and nursery centers, the county aims to ensure that families can access childcare services close to their homes or workplaces and at relatively affordable prices. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Jiangsu Province, Nov. 10, 2026. Baoying County, in recent years, has been committed to making childcare more accessible and affordable. By promoting the integrated development of medical and childcare services at kindergartens and nursery centers, the county aims to ensure that families can access childcare services close to their homes or workplaces and at relatively affordable prices. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A childcare worker (3rd R) learns to do Heimlich maneuver at a nursery center in Baoying County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 11, 2026. Baoying County, in recent years, has been committed to making childcare more accessible and affordable. By promoting the integrated development of medical and childcare services at kindergartens and nursery centers, the county aims to ensure that families can access childcare services close to their homes or workplaces and at relatively affordable prices. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A childcare worker tends children at a kindergarten in Baoying County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 11, 2026. Baoying County, in recent years, has been committed to making childcare more accessible and affordable. By promoting the integrated development of medical and childcare services at kindergartens and nursery centers, the county aims to ensure that families can access childcare services close to their homes or workplaces and at relatively affordable prices. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)