Concert held in Malaysia to mark 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen

Artists perform during a concert held to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2026. Born in 1866, Sun is widely regarded as a pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of imperial rule in China. He died on March 12, 1925. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A concert commemorating the 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Tuesday evening, bringing together Chinese and Malaysian artists to honor the revolutionary pioneer's historical contributions and promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.More than 800 people attended the concert, which featured orchestral and choral performances celebrating patriotism and historical legacy.Speaking at the event, Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang highlighted Sun's deep historical ties with Malaysia. He said local Chinese communities had actively supported Sun's revolutionary cause through fundraising and other efforts, reflecting the important contributions of overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia to China's democratic revolution.Guo Chentao, minister at the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, said that overseas Chinese communities had made significant contributions to China's democratic revolution and continued to serve as an important bridge of friendship between China and Malaysia.

Artists perform during a concert held to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2026. Born in 1866, Sun is widely regarded as a pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of imperial rule in China. He died on March 12, 1925. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)





Artists perform during a concert held to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2026. Born in 1866, Sun is widely regarded as a pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of imperial rule in China. He died on March 12, 1925. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Artists perform during a concert held to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2026. Born in 1866, Sun is widely regarded as a pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of imperial rule in China. He died on March 12, 1925. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)