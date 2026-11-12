Concert held in Malaysia to mark 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen

Artists perform during a concert held to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2026. Born in 1866, Sun is widely regarded as a pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of imperial rule in China. He died on March 12, 1925. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Artists perform during a concert held to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2026. Born in 1866, Sun is widely regarded as a pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of imperial rule in China. He died on March 12, 1925. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Artists perform during a concert held to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2026. Born in 1866, Sun is widely regarded as a pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of imperial rule in China. He died on March 12, 1925. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Artists perform during a concert held to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2026. Born in 1866, Sun is widely regarded as a pioneer of China's democratic revolution for his leading role in the 1911 Revolution, which ended more than 2,000 years of imperial rule in China. He died on March 12, 1925. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)