Several injured as train derails in northeast India

People gather near a derailed train near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's north-eastern state of Assam, on Nov. 11, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)
People gather near a derailed train near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's north-eastern state of Assam, on Nov. 11, 2026. Several people were reportedly injured when a few coaches of the train they were traveling in derailed in India's north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday, confirmed an official of the Northeast Frontier Railways. (Str/Xinhua)
People gather near a derailed train near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's north-eastern state of Assam, on Nov. 11, 2026. Several people were reportedly injured when a few coaches of the train they were traveling in derailed in India's north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday, confirmed an official of the Northeast Frontier Railways. (Str/Xinhua)
People gather near a derailed train near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's north-eastern state of Assam, on Nov. 11, 2026. Several people were reportedly injured when a few coaches of the train they were traveling in derailed in India's north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday, confirmed an official of the Northeast Frontier Railways. (Str/Xinhua)