Several injured as train derails in northeast India

People gather near a derailed train near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's north-eastern state of Assam, on Nov. 11, 2026. (Str/Xinhua)

People gather near a derailed train near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's north-eastern state of Assam, on Nov. 11, 2026. Several people were reportedly injured when a few coaches of the train they were traveling in derailed in India's north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday, confirmed an official of the Northeast Frontier Railways. (Str/Xinhua)

Several people were reportedly injured when a few coaches of the train they were traveling in derailed in India's north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday, confirmed an official of the Northeast Frontier Railways.The train was moving from West Bengal's capital city Kolkata to Sairang town in Mizoram when it met with the mishap.According to the official, no deaths were reported yet, and an assessment of the damage was conducted.

People gather near a derailed train near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's north-eastern state of Assam, on Nov. 11, 2026. Several people were reportedly injured when a few coaches of the train they were traveling in derailed in India's north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday, confirmed an official of the Northeast Frontier Railways. (Str/Xinhua)

People gather near a derailed train near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's north-eastern state of Assam, on Nov. 11, 2026. Several people were reportedly injured when a few coaches of the train they were traveling in derailed in India's north-eastern state of Assam on Wednesday, confirmed an official of the Northeast Frontier Railways. (Str/Xinhua)