Operator of Dove Chocolate’s Kuaishou store fined $120,000 in China for publishing controversial video advertisement

Dove chocolate products are displayed on a supermarket shelf in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province, August 27, 2026. Photo: VCG
Shanghai Zongzheng Food Co Ltd, the operator of Dove Chocolate store on Chinese short video platform Kuaishou was fined 800,000 yuan ($119,965) over controversial video advertisement in August, the Shanghai market regulator announced on Thursday.
On August 23, some Chinese internet users criticized a video advertisement by Dove's official flagship store on Kuaishou, calling it uncomfortable and in poor taste. The controversial clip featured a protagonist saying: "I have asked my boyfriend for a Dove chocolate gift box, but he never bought it for me. Now that my boyfriend is away, I will share it with my romantic interest."
The advertisement sparked outrage among Chinese netizens for seemingly promoting infidelity and distorting relationship values.
On August 25, Dove issued an apology on its Weibo account
. In the apology, Dove acknowledged that the clip had "obvious flaws in its presentation and values," contradicting the brand's messaging of sincerity, warmth, and respect.
Dove said that the short video was produced by a third-party team and had failed to undergo proper content review. Dove said that it had removed the clip and vowed to strengthen training for relevant personnel and strictly abide by content release mechanism.
According to the WeChat account of Shanghai Municipal Administration for Market Regulation, an investigation found that Shanghai Zongzheng Food Co Ltd, the operator of the Dove Chocolate's official flagship store on Kuaishou, designed, produced and posted the commercial clip in August.
By packaging infidelity as a "sweet experience," the advertisement promoted distorted views on love and marriage and ran counter to social morals, according to the notice.
In October, the Putuo District Administration for Market Regulation in Shanghai, pursuant to relevant law, fined Shanghai Zongzheng Food 800,000 yuan, it said.