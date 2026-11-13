Indonesian president says he accepts vice president's resignation

Indonesia's Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (C, wearing a red tie) is seen in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said Thursday that he accepted the resignation of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.Prabowo made the remarks at a press conference alongside Gibran at the Presidential Palace.Gibran submitted his resignation to the People's Consultative Assembly earlier on Thursday, amid questions over his academic credentials, according to local media.Under Indonesia's Constitution, the People's Consultative Assembly must convene within 60 days of a vacancy in the vice presidency to elect a successor from two candidates nominated by the president.Gibran, born in 1987, was sworn in as vice president on Oct. 20, 2024, for a scheduled five-year term. He has faced political pressure after Indonesia's Supreme Court recently invalidated the foreign education equivalency certificate he used when running for office.