DAE nine-month revenue rises 13.2% to $1.45 billion

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported a 13.2 percent increase in total revenue to $1.4469 billion for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $1.2777 billion in the same period of 2025.



Total assets increased to $26.8343 billion at the end of September 2026 from $16.5477 billion at the end of 2025, while net debt and borrowings stood at $16.7513 billion and available liquidity reached $5.5985 billion.



