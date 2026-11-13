Russian scientists discover how to assess soil fertility using bacteria

Researchers at RUDN University have demonstrated that the bacterial population is what determines the potential of arable land, according to a statement from the institution.



Various agricultural techniques — whether traditional, no-till, or involving no soil cultivation at all — alter the proportion of microorganisms in the soil. This, in turn, affects the soil's ability to provide nutrients to plants.



"We have created a method to identify genetic characteristics associated with beneficial functions for plants: nitrogen and phosphorus metabolism, and the synthesis of phytohormones," said Alexey Vatlin, a researcher at the university's Institute of Ecology.



This bacterial analysis can be used by farmers to accurately evaluate soil quality before the sowing season, the university added.



