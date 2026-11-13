China-Africa photo exhibition deepens friendship, cultural ties

Guests visit the China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Nov. 12, 2026. China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday here showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa. Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa.
Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union, speaks during the opening ceremony of the China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Nov. 12, 2026. China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday here showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa. Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)
Wubshet Tolosa, representative of award-winning photographers, speaks during the opening ceremony of the China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Nov. 12, 2026. China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday here showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa. Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)
Mama Keita, deputy executive secretary for programme support at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), speaks during the opening ceremony of the China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Nov. 12, 2026. China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday here showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa. Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)