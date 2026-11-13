China-Africa photo exhibition deepens friendship, cultural ties

Guests visit the China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Nov. 12, 2026. China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday here showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa. Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa.Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities.The photographs were captured in more than 30 African countries and China. 24 of them won awards for uniquely depicting the diversity of China and Africa, demonstrating their development, achievements, rich cultural heritage, wildlife and landscapes.Opening the exhibition, Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union, said the photography exhibition is a vivid example of China-Africa joint efforts to implement the Global Civilization Initiative that calls for respect for the diversity of civilizations, stronger international people-to-people exchanges, and inclusive coexistence and mutual learning."The exhibition provides an opportunity to further deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of China and Africa, enable exchanges among civilizations to transcend barriers, and bring our peoples closer across mountains and seas, thus laying a stronger and more enduring foundation of public support for China-Africa friendship," Jiang said.Noting that the China-Africa friendship has a long history and has grown stronger over time, Jiang hopes that the exhibition will open new opportunities to enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of China and Africa, deepen their cultural exchanges and help build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future.Mama Keita, deputy executive secretary for programme support at the UNECA, said the photographs showcase everyday moments, bringing together places, cultures and perspectives in a shared visual dialogue, honoring both distinctiveness and common humanity."I hope these photographs will inspire conversation, broaden our perspectives and encourage us to see our diverse cultures, experiences and heritage with fresh eyes while discovering the common ground that connects China and Africa," she said.The event, co-organized by the Chinese Mission to the African Union and the UNECA, attracted nearly 200 guests. It also came as the two sides celebrate the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges."As we celebrate the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, we are reminded that connections between countries are built not only through meetings and agreements, but also through people, curiosity, shared experiences, cultural exchanges and the stories we tell one another," Wubshet Tolosa, representative of award-winning photographers, said during the event.

Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union, speaks during the opening ceremony of the China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Nov. 12, 2026. China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday here showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa. Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Wubshet Tolosa, representative of award-winning photographers, speaks during the opening ceremony of the China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Nov. 12, 2026. China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday here showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa. Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Mama Keita, deputy executive secretary for programme support at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), speaks during the opening ceremony of the China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Nov. 12, 2026. China-Africa Impressions Photography Exhibition opened Thursday here showcasing cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and time-honored friendship between China and Africa. Held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the photography exhibition featured 64 photographs, which were selected from 283 entries submitted by 151 photographers of 26 nationalities. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)