2026 ProFusion Expo held in Toronto, Canada

A man (R) learns about a large-format printer at the 2026 ProFusion Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2026. As one of Canada's largest photo and video events, the annual event ran here from Nov. 11 to 12, featuring the latest products from leading global imaging equipment brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A staff member demonstrates the Antigravity A1 Follow Me Bundle at the 2026 ProFusion Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2026. As one of Canada's largest photo and video events, the annual event ran here from Nov. 11 to 12, featuring the latest products from leading global imaging equipment brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People learn about cameras at the 2026 ProFusion Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2026. As one of Canada's largest photo and video events, the annual event ran here from Nov. 11 to 12, featuring the latest products from leading global imaging equipment brands. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)