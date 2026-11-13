Arabian horse beauty contest held in Egypt

A breeder leads a horse at an Arabian horse beauty contest during Egypt's annual National Championship for Egyptian Arabian horses in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, Egypt on Nov. 12, 2026. Egypt's annual National Championship for Egyptian Arabian horses opened Thursday in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, bringing together breeders, owners and enthusiasts to showcase the country's purebred Egyptian Arabian bloodlines. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A breeder leads a horse at an Arabian horse beauty contest during Egypt's annual National Championship for Egyptian Arabian horses in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, Egypt on Nov. 12, 2026. Egypt's annual National Championship for Egyptian Arabian horses opened Thursday in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, bringing together breeders, owners and enthusiasts to showcase the country's purebred Egyptian Arabian bloodlines. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A breeder leads a horse at an Arabian horse beauty contest during Egypt's annual National Championship for Egyptian Arabian horses in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, Egypt on Nov. 12, 2026. Egypt's annual National Championship for Egyptian Arabian horses opened Thursday in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, bringing together breeders, owners and enthusiasts to showcase the country's purebred Egyptian Arabian bloodlines. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)