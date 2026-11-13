Paris Photo 2026 held at Grand Palais in France

A man visits the Paris Photo 2026 at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2026. The 29th edition of Paris Photo runs from Nov. 12 to 15 and hosts 246 exhibitors from all over the world. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People visit the Paris Photo 2026 at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2026. The 29th edition of Paris Photo runs from Nov. 12 to 15 and hosts 246 exhibitors from all over the world. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A man visits the Paris Photo 2026 at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2026. The 29th edition of Paris Photo runs from Nov. 12 to 15 and hosts 246 exhibitors from all over the world. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2026 shows the view of the Paris Photo 2026 at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. The 29th edition of Paris Photo runs from Nov. 12 to 15 and hosts 246 exhibitors from all over the world. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)