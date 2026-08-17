Meeting targets

A construction worker steps up equipment installation at a steel production project in Ma'anshan, in East China's Anhui Province, racing to meet construction targets for the fourth quarter. Photo: IC
Farmers sort and select golden chrysanthemums in preparation for the drying and processing stage at a drying center ...
Children carry freshly harvested gourds at a kindergarten in Fanchang district, Wuhu, East China’s Anhui Province, on September ...
A humanoid robot folds a piece of clothes under the guidance of a data collector as part of ...