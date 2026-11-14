Eurocontrol suspends US-bound flight departures from member states

Eurocontrol said on Friday that all flights departing from its member states for U.S. airports were suspended at the request of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration due to technical issues.



The suspension covers departures between 2200 GMT on Friday and 0500 GMT on Saturday, the European air traffic management agency said in a notice posted at 2303 GMT.



Eurocontrol's Network Manager Operations Center in Brussels said it was closely monitoring the situation and would provide updates.



Eurocontrol is an intergovernmental organization with 42 member states, including Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Türkiye, that supports air traffic management across Europe.

