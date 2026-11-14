11th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition opens in Hainan

A visitor selects cultural and creative products during the 11th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 13, 2026. The expo, with the participation of over 600 museums and some 200 cultural and museum-related enterprises, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An exhibit is displayed at the 11th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 13, 2026. The expo, with the participation of over 600 museums and some 200 cultural and museum-related enterprises, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor is seen during the 11th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 13, 2026. The expo, with the participation of over 600 museums and some 200 cultural and museum-related enterprises, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An exhibit is displayed at the 11th Chinese Museums and Relevant Products and Technologies Exposition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 13, 2026. The expo, with the participation of over 600 museums and some 200 cultural and museum-related enterprises, opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)