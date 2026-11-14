Crescent moon seen in NE China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo shows a crescent moon in the sky over Jiagedaqi in the Greater Khingan Mountains, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Zhuang Yu/Xinhua)

A crescent moon is seen in the sky over Tahe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Liu Junguo/Xinhua)

A crescent moon is seen in the sky over Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ma Yong/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a crescent moon in the sky over Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)